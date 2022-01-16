Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case

Prince Charles, who is said to have played a key role in the Queen's decision to strip Andrew of his military titles and patronages, seemingly revealed his intention to stand with justice by sending a message of hope for 2022 on the first day of New Year.

The Prince of Wales, who's facing burning questions about Andrew’s exile , cleared his stance by recognising the bravery of those who're standing up for freedom and human rights.

In his statement, which was shared on Clarence House's official Instagram account on January 1, the heir apparent to the British throne said: "As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights.

"In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."

"In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance."

It added: "I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be."

It concluded: "The Prince of Wales has sent a message of hope for 2022, recognising the bravery of those who help persecuted people around the world. The Prince is Patron of @rescueorg and President of @BritishRedCross; both organisations work with communities displaced by war or conflict."

The future king's statement was a hope for the suffering humanity. His crucial statement came amid reports that Prince Andrew’s assault case could damage the monarchy on a much wider scale.

Andrew's accuser Roberts had expressed her bliss on Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict, saying “I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."



Giuffre has levelled serious allegation against the Duke of York, claiming she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew in 2001 at Epstein’s private island.

The decision to demote Prince Andrew came after he failed bid to convince a judge to dismiss a civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre in a federal court in New York. William and Charles reportedly urged the Queen to remove him.

