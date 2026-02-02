Kim Kardashian's new mystery man revealed to be Kendall Jenner's old flame

Kim Kardashian secretly dating sister Kendall Jenner's ex Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly found budding love for each other after being in each other’s orbits for a long time.

The 45-year-old reality star and the F1 champion, 41, were seen together in the UK where they seemed to be enjoying a romantic getaway over the weekend.

The Kardashians star and Hamilton reportedly tried to keep a low profile but their romantic rendezvous involved a stay at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club, in the Cotswolds.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around,” an insider told The Sun.

The couple allegedly left the hotel at 11 a.m. Sunday in two different cars which the socialite travelled in from the airport.

“They left together, along with the bodyguards and drove off,” the source told the outlet, but the pair was recognised due to their noticeable personalities.

The rumoured couple go years back, as Hamilton and Kardashian have pictures together dating back to 2014, along with their respective partners at the time, Nicole Scherzinger and Kanye West — at the time.

The racing star was also briefly linked to Kardashian’s sister with Kendall Jenner but the two have denied rumours, labelling their relationship as strictly platonic.