Katie Price's new husband 'served time in Dubai jail' before wedding

Katie Price and controversy go hand in hand.

From the day the former model dropped bombshell of her fourth marriage, she has been making headlines alongside her new husband, Lee Andrews.

Now it has been claimed that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over monetary charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.

A Brit who was locked up at the sprawling jail at the same time said Andrews was “terrified and flustered” when he arrived and slept on a concrete floor with no mattress.

The Brit said: 'Lee was in a terrible state when he arrived – and it is not surprising because the jail is an absolute hellhole.

'The establishment and the staff who run it take pride in the misery of inmates and being in there is mental and physical torture.

'When Lee came in he was put into our ‘Amber’, which is a huge cell with 65 people including ra*ists and killers in there.

'He did not even have a mattress to sleep on for the first few nights and was on a freezing floor with just two towels over him.

'Me and another Brit helped him out and gave him the basics and helped him survive.

'He had nothing and was constantly asking people to borrow money, as he had none on his prison card.

'He was phoning people on the outside including his girlfriend at the time but she was not helping him and he had nothing.

'It is very odd that he has come out and married Katie Price so soon – and I can only assume he is after her money and she should be very careful indeed.'

Before meeting Katie, he had split from his two exes Alana Percival and Crystal Janke, whom he dated at the same time last year.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even Katie's family were unaware of the star's new relationship.

But despite his claims to be a multimillionaire businessman with links to Elon Musk, Lee's façade has crumbled since the big day, with him being accused of using AI, working as an escort and having a colourful history with women.