Grammys 2026: Winners revealed

Grammys 2026 Complete Winners List: See Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and more
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
February 02, 2026
The 68th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Like every year, the ceremony became the most anticipated event in the music industry and recognised those who made the year musical.
Among leading nominations were Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Jack Antonoff for his producing credits, but below is the list of every nomination and winners who took the trophy home.
Grammys 2026 Winners
Record of the Year
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
WILDFLOWER — Billie Eilish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
The Subway — Chappell Roan
APT. — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
SWAG — Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM — Lady Gaga
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
MUTT — Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA — Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra — Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT. — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Luther — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
EoO – Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
Shrini's Dream (Live) — Shakti
Daybreak — Korwar
Best African Music Performance
Love — Burna Boy
With You — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
Hope & Love — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
PUSH 2 START — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Sounds of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde - Light the World — Youssou N'Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy's Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory — Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and The Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Complete Unknown — Timothée Chalamet
F1® The Album — (Various Artists)
KPop Demon Hunters — (Various Artists)
Sinners — (Various Artists)
Wicked — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From "TRON: Ares"] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
I Lied to You [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
Sinners [From "Sinners"] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
Young Lion — Sade, Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
So Be It — Clipse, Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
Anxiety — Doechii, James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
Love — OK Go, Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Music Film
Devo — Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless — Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music By John Williams — John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece By Piece— Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Best Album Cover
CHROMAKOPIA — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator)
The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)