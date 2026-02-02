 
Grammys 2026: Best dressed celebrities at a glance

See how Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin and Hailey Bieber stun on the red carpet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 02, 2026

The 2026 Grammy Awards kicked off with more than just chart-topping beats. A full-blown fashion storm swept across the red carpet.

Held at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, one of music’s biggest nights doubled as a high-fashion spectacle, with Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed to impress.

Celebrities brought their A-game. striking bold poses in standout looks that turned the red carpet into a runway and gained some serious fashion competition.

Making a highly anticipated return after years away, Justin and Hailey Bieber coordinated in sleek black ensembles, while Lady Gaga commanded attention in a dramatic black feathered gown.

While the night is all about celebrating musical excellence and honouring the year’s best albums and songs, the Grammys have always been just as iconic for their fashion moments.

From impossibly glamorous gowns to custom couture creations fresh off the runway, here are 12 best dressed looks:

    Addison Rae

    Bad Bunny

    Billie Eilish

    Justin & Hailey Bieber

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Lady Gaga

    Miley Cyrus

    Olivia Dean

    Rose

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Tate McRae

    Tyla

