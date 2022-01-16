Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

TV presenter Piers Morgan has reignited feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing them of using their royal titles to "fleece" the Queen.

The former Good Moring Britain co-host, during his appearance on a TV show, alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were deliberately choosing the wrong time to "pop their heads up" while the Queen deals with Prince Andrew's legal battle and the loss of her husband, Prince Philip.

The famous British TV personality said that he would strip them of their royal titles altogether - and insisted Prince Harry should be denied protection from the British police force.

During his appearance on UK breakfast TV, Piers discussed to Sophie Raworth about the newspaper headlines, saying: "It was absolutely chillingly inevitable that these two would pop their heads up again right when the Queen least wants them to.

"I feel so sorry for the Queen right now - it’s her Platinum Jubilee coming! The timing of it is so appalling as well - she’s lost her husband, she’s got this awful situation with Andrew, and now her grandson, who has been baiting the Royal Family all year, has now popped up from his mansion in California to say that when he comes back to the UK, he wants to have the British police protect him."

Piers continued: "Well sorry mate, that’s not how this works!"

Sophie appeared to be neutral as she argued: "But he’s offering to pay for it," while Piers slammed: "I don’t give a damn!"

She added: "I know but just to be very clear, he’s not saying he wants the taxpayer to fund his security. He is saying he wants the British police to protect him while he is here and he’ll pay for it."



Piers responded: "Fine, why should the British police protect him? He’s now a private citizen - he doesn’t do any royal duties-"

Sophie interjected: "He's high profile."

Piers Morgan went on to claim: "They’re making hundreds of millions of dollars fleecing their royal titles, which they still have, while simultaneously trashing the Royal Family and the institution of the monarchy that his grandmother is the head of.



"And now they want to have their cake and eat it as always, and say, 'When we’re back in the country, we want to be treated like other royals'.

Piers Morgan added: "You’re not other royals! In fact, I wouldn’t let them have the royal titles. I think there’s a brazen double standard - if you want to have the royal title, do royal duty like your grandmother, who is the pillar of royal duty."