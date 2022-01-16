 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

File Footage 


Kate Middleton’s carol concert, which honoured frontline workers, gave the royal family a way to show their support for each other as a team.

According to royal expert Bethan Holt, the event was a good way for the royal family to show themselves working as “one team” since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

“Even though they are a family, perhaps they’re always going to be a little bit, you know, put out if someone’s on the front page and they’re not,” Holt said during Royally Obsessed podcast. 

“When it’s something they’ve been really bigging up.”

“But I think perhaps the Harry and Meghan episode has taught them a little bit that they need to operate as one team and one family.”

“And it was so nice at the carol service to see them all turning out together kind of thing,” she added, noting the “really interesting” dynamic of “the power of them as a whole unit.”

“I hope that we’re coming through that sort of competition phase and competitive [stage] to something where, everyone realises that everyone has different talents, different powers,” Holt said. “And that’s appreciated rather than kind of taken as a slight.”

More From Entertainment:

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event
Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss

Pete Davidson jokes his life is more fun than anyone else amid Kanye West’s diss
Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022

Selena Gomez, not Pete Davidson, to host Oscars 2022
Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen

Piers Morgan hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan for 'fleecing' the Queen
Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection
Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video
Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case

Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case
'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'

'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'
Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Latest

view all