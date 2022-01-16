 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Web Desk

Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Prince William had realized early on that the Queen’s word is final.

Speaking over an incident that took place near his wedding the Duke of Cambridge recalled how he had a bit of a scuffle with the monarch over his attire for the big day.

According to William, who spoke with ABC in 2012, he wanted to wear the Irish Guards frock coat but the Queen insisted he wear the red tunic of the Irish Guards on his wedding.

William said that he learnt that day that you "don't mess with your grandmother."

He said at the time, "What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat.

"We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.

"What she says goes," he added.

