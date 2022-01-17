 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry’s move to pursue legal action against the Home Office for refusing him to pay for his own police protection has witnessed severe backlash from Piers Morgan.

The television personality, while writing an opinion piece for The Sun, said that the Duke of Sussex is “behaving like a shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite” for wanting to pursue legal action.

He added that the timing of Prince Harry’s actions was unwelcomed and would be a “massive headache” for the Queen.

“If he goes through with his threat, it will be the first time any royal has ever sued Her Majesty’s Government, and, of course, causes the Queen yet another massive headache at the worst possible time," he wrote. 

The comment comes after Harry’s legal team issued a statement saying: "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement
‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’

‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours
Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana
Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan

Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan
Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022

Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022
Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to the 'fashion icon'

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to the 'fashion icon'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using Twitter?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using Twitter?
Prince Harry's latest move seen as 'perfect excuse' for Meghan to avoid visiting UK

Prince Harry's latest move seen as 'perfect excuse' for Meghan to avoid visiting UK
Courteney Cox starrer 'Scream' debuts to bloody impressive $30.6 million

Courteney Cox starrer 'Scream' debuts to bloody impressive $30.6 million

Latest

view all