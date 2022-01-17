Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry’s move to pursue legal action against the Home Office for refusing him to pay for his own police protection has witnessed severe backlash from Piers Morgan.

The television personality, while writing an opinion piece for The Sun, said that the Duke of Sussex is “behaving like a shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite” for wanting to pursue legal action.

He added that the timing of Prince Harry’s actions was unwelcomed and would be a “massive headache” for the Queen.

“If he goes through with his threat, it will be the first time any royal has ever sued Her Majesty’s Government, and, of course, causes the Queen yet another massive headache at the worst possible time," he wrote.

The comment comes after Harry’s legal team issued a statement saying: "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."