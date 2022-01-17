 
pakistan
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Reuters

Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Packs of Chinese traditional herbal medicine Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are displayed during a ceremony after completion of clinical trial on the efficacy and safety, at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Karachi University in Pakistan January 17, 2022. — Reuters
Packs of Chinese traditional herbal medicine Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are displayed during a ceremony after completion of clinical trial on the efficacy and safety, at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Karachi University in Pakistan January 17, 2022. — Reuters

  • Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China.
  • "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron too," director ICCBS says.
  • The trials were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.

KARACHI: Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant.

The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Limited, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China.

"Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

Related items

The trials were conducted on 300 patients who were treated at home, and would work on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, Dr Raza Shah, principal investigator in the trials, told reporters, adding that the efficacy rate was around 82.67%.

The trials were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.

Pakistan reported 4,340 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period in three months. Karachi, the country's largest city, recorded a positivity rate - the percentage of tests coming back positive — of 39.39% at the weekend, the highest so far.

"In the last seven days, COVID cases in Pakistan have increased by 170% while deaths have also increased by 62%," the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response, said in a tweet on Monday.

More From Pakistan:

Renowned educationist Dr Ismail Saad passes away at age of 90

Renowned educationist Dr Ismail Saad passes away at age of 90
Law ministry issues notification regarding appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as CJP

Law ministry issues notification regarding appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as CJP
Kazakhstan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability

Kazakhstan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability
PTI to issue show-cause notice to Noor Alam Khan for criticising incumbent govt

PTI to issue show-cause notice to Noor Alam Khan for criticising incumbent govt

Karachi: 2 dead as fire breaks out in private hospital

Karachi: 2 dead as fire breaks out in private hospital
SHC orders action against illegal parking mafia

SHC orders action against illegal parking mafia

Probe committee seeks more time to complete investigation on Murree tragedy: sources

Probe committee seeks more time to complete investigation on Murree tragedy: sources
Three, including a Pakistani man, dead in UAE suspected drone attack

Three, including a Pakistani man, dead in UAE suspected drone attack
Youth biggest resource of Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Youth biggest resource of Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return

Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return
Demolition of illegal buildings affecting traffic flow starts in Murree

Demolition of illegal buildings affecting traffic flow starts in Murree
Putin first Western leader to show empathy towards Muslim sentiments: PM Imran Khan

Putin first Western leader to show empathy towards Muslim sentiments: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all