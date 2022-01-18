John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena recently got candid about his plans for starting a family with his wife of one year Shay Shariatzadeh.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore, the wrestler-turned actor hinted that he isn’t ready to have kids just yet.

While talking about his association with a non-profit organisation Make A Wish which works for children, the show’s host expressed that Cena would ‘make the world’s greatest father’.

“First of all, thank you for the comment,” replied Cena. “I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams.”

“It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly," shared the Peacemaker actor.

"It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife,” he continued explaining. “It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

“This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that,” he said.

“You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter’," added the WWE superstar.