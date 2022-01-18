 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

South Korea’s popular band, BTS’ member Jimin has added another feather to his cap after achieving popularity on his hit solo-tracks in the Arab world.

On 15 January, streaming data from Anghami, the first legal music streaming platform in the Arab World, showed that the popular singer had achieved four million streams with his four solo tracks, making him the first and only Korean individual achieve the record-setting popularity in Middle East.

Jimin’s solo songs got individual milestones; Lie 908.7K streams, Serendipity Full Length 781.5K, Serendipity Intro 1.3 Million and Filter 1.1 Million streams coming up to a total of 4 million streams.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?
Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns
Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics
Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King

Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King
Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer
Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself in a tell-all interview

Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself in a tell-all interview

Latest

view all