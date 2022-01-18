Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

 
Sajal Aly has said that she really appreciated all the love she received from her fans and friends on her birthday.

The Alif actor celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal said, “Thank you everyone for all your duas and good wishes. You all are amazing and I love you” followed by heart emoticons.

She further disclosed that she has read all the messages she received from the fans on social media.

“I’ve read all your msgs and I really appreciate all the love” followed by Thank You emoji.

Earlier, Sajal’s brother wrote, “You're really lucky to have me as your only Brother. Lots of love, happiness and duas to u always.”

Tum itna khush raho k mein kabhi udaas na hoon. Happy Birthday Sajla, keep shining @sajalaly,” he further said.


