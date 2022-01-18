Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

File Footage





Meghan Markle has complained to the BBC about how Amol Rajan reported of her legal case against the Mail on Sunday.

As reported by Press Association, Rajan had said in his Harry, Meghan And The Media show that the Duchess of Sussex had cooperated with royal author Omid Scobie on his Finding Freedom biography for which she "apologised for misleading a court on this".

A statement issued by the BBC on its website under Corrections and Clarifications said: "We stated that the Duchess of Sussex apologised for misleading the court in her case against Associated Newspaper Group.

"The Duchess of Sussex has asked us to clarify that she apologised to the court for not remembering email exchanges with her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, in her evidence, and said that she had no intention to mislead the court."