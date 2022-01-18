 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

Singing sensation Janet Jackson broke years of privacy to reveal all on the loss of her brother Michael Jackson, motherhood and Super Bowl halftime show controversy in explosive new trailer for documentary.

In the new teaser, the 55-year-old musician is seen with her family and celebrity friends including Mariah Carey and Samuel L Jackson to speak out on her incredible career and life. She bursts into tears while sharing the moments with her late brother 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.

 The four-part Sky's anticipated Janet Jackson documentary features never-before-seen archive footage from her childhood as well as home videos of her recent years as a mother to son, Eissa Al Mana, five.

Janet Jackson is seen discussing her major life events, including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.

The new trailer shows the singer's childhood fame and her sibling's troubled relationship with their father as she admits: 'There were times I didn't understand where I fit in... My father was very strict, he was in charge of my life.'

The teaser also features footage of Janet as a mother and her past romances, as she tells the camera: 'I haven't given up on love.'

Janet Jackson breaks down when talks about her late brother Michael and the child abuse allegations that surrounded him. When asked if the allegations affected her own career, Janet replies: 'Guilty by association.'

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report
Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

Latest

view all