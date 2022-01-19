Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here

Elvis Presley's video singing and dancing to a Punjabi song is winning hearts on the internet!



The viral clip, which was originally shared on Twitter by Indian-born American lawyer Preet Bharara on Monday, has surpassed more than 6 lac views.

What many find amusing is how Elvis in the video is dancing to a Punjabi song Aaja Ni Aaja dubbed to one of his old clips.

“This is the most brilliant thing on the internet right now (sic),” read the video caption.

Commenting on the video, one fan hilariously quipped: "By the way Elvis was Punjabi his real name was Elvinder Singh he changed it to Elvis to make it easy for American to pronounce his name !!!!"

Another recalled of the video: "My teenage aunt took me to that movie when she was babysitting me. I was 5. I’ll never forget it. It was much better with the original song, Jailhouse Rock."

Watch the video here:





