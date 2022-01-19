Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

FileFootage

Britney Spears is lashing out at sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mother for never supporting her during rough times.



Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star added that Justin Timberlake breakup taught her so much about her family, adding that she wishes she would have slapped them when the time was right.

"I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there !!!!! I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!" she added.

"Justin’s family was all I knew for many years ... Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was “DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????” ….. HMMMMMMMM ….," continued Britney.

The 40-year-old then added how she never received the support she needed during the testing times.

"Well I never got my iced chocolate drink !!! I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F**k yeah !!! My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces !!!!!

