Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Gigi, Bella Hadid's aunt Ghada dies

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies
US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have urged their fans to pray for their aunt Ghada Hadid, who died on Wednesday morning.

Ghada Hadid was in ICU after having heart attack, covid-19 and pneumonia.

Gigi and Bella took to Instagram and urged the fans to pray for their auntie Ghada.

Earlier, Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid confirmed Ghada’s death on Instagram.

Sharing a childhood photo of his sister, Mohamed Hadid said, “My beautiful eldest sister passed.”

He also prayed for the departed soul, saying “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair.

“You have been a voice for peace. You left legacy @linahadid to fight for us all. We love you.”

