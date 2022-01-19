Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles has offered an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to stay with him during their possible visit to UK as the future king is ‘desperate’ to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.



According to the Express UK, the Prince of Wales is ‘desperate’ to meet Archie and Lilibet and he has made it clear to Prince Harry about his wish to spend quality time with the grandchildren.

The report, citing a source, claimed that Prince Charles and Harry had several video calls over the last few months.

Prince Charles has invited Harry and his family to stay with him during their visit to UK amid security concerns.

The Queen’s eldest son, who is also heir to the throne, extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and his family as the Duke of Sussex plans to seek judicial review regarding security in Britain, the Mirror citing royal sources reported on Tuesday.

Prince Harry is scared to return to Britain with Meghan and their kids, the Duke’s legal representatives have claimed.

Queen’s grandson has filed for a judicial review against the Home Office decision.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Now living in California, they have their own private security team. Legal papers showed Harry arguing that the US team would not have adequate powers to protect his family in the UK.