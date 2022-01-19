 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Julia Fox to become Madonnas close friend Debi Mazar in biopic
Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

Julia Fox is ready to leave an impact with her upcoming Hollywood porject.

As per EW, Kanye West's new love flame is in talks with Madonna to play best friend Debi Mazar in the Hung Up star's biopic.

The news comes after Madonna met briefly with Julia and Kanye over dinner last week. The 63-year-old later revealed that she might cast the Uncut Gems star in the much-awaited movie about her life.

'Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,' she wrote on social media.

Madonna and Julia were also joined by Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown during the LA dinner.

Earlier, it was speculated that Julia might play Madonna herself in the film, however, EW now confirms that West's girlfriend will in fact be playing Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar.   

More From Entertainment:

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73
Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie
92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star
Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note
Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies
Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split
Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance
Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life

Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life
Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's, Cancer

Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's, Cancer
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'
Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here

Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here
Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

Latest

view all