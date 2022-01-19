 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals painful detail of Megan Foxs engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly certainly has an eye for design as he shared some interesting details about his ladylove Megan Fox’s engagement ring.

The rapper, while speaking to Vogue, said that the actress’s customized ring consists of a two-stone ring which includes "bands [that] are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," added the Bloody Valentine musician, quipping, "Love is pain!"

Kelly said, "It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler] Stephen [Webster]."

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet," he continued. 

"So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop
'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question
Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress
Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others
Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'

Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms
Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Latest

view all