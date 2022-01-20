 
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

South Korean pop band, EXO’s singer Chen has welcomed the second child with wife, reported Xportnews.

According to the outlet, the 29-year-old singer’s management agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news in an official statement.

“It’s true that Chen’s wife recently gave birth to their second child,” it read.

For those unversed, real name Kim Jong-dae, announced his marriage on January 13, 2020 in a handwritten letter and became father to a baby girl in April 2020.

After the six months of birth of his first child, Chen got enlisted for his mandatory military service in October, 2020. 

Following, his company’s statement on November 16, 2021 to announce that his wife, who happens to be a non-celebrity, is expecting the second child. 

Jong-dae is expected to be discharge as an active duty soldier in spring of 2022.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken over internet to shower heart-felt wishes over the beloved idol.


