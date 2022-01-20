 
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is struggling to overcome her Tristan Thompson heartbreak.

A source close to the star tells PEOPLE that the 37-year-old is confiding in mother Kris Jenner to overcome her constant stress.

"Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan," the source says. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

"She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open," 

Kardashian and Thompson share 3½-year-old daughter True.

"[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset," the source adds. "People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side."

The report comes after Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was dating Kardashian.

