Thursday Jan 20 2022
Can you guess which Pakistani cricketer's childhood photo this is?

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Childhood picture of Pakistan national cricket team player Babar Azam. Photo — Twitter
  • Fan shares Babar Azam's childhood picture after he was named captain of the ICC Men's T20 Team of the Year.
  • ICC announced this a day after picking him as the skipper of the T20I Team of the Year.
  • The ICC Team of the Year recognised 11 outstanding individuals.

Babar Azam, the national cricket team captain, has been trending on Twitter after being named captain of the ICC Men's T20 Team of the Year.

Fans are expressing joy at Babar Azam's appointment as captain of the ICC Men's Twenty20.

To share the excitement with other fans, a cricket enthusiast shared Babar Azam's childhood picture on the microblogging website.

The fan captioned the image as: "This is a childhood photo of the great cricketer Babar Azam."

Babar Azam named skipper of ODI Team of the Year too

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the captain for the ODI Team of the Year, a day after it picked him as the skipper of the T20I Team of the Year.

The ICC Team of the Year recognised 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all — be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year.

Fakhar Zaman has also been included in the 11-man squad for his stellar performance in the year 2021, while no player from the Indian cricket team has been able to make it to the list.

