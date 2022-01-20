 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’
Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’

Sia revealed that she wanted to end her life when she found herself engulfed by criticism on her movie Music.

During her recent interview with New York Times, the Cheap Thrills hit-maker said that she “was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab' when her directorial debut was released.

She also shared that Kathy Griffin ‘saved her life’.

The 46-year-old faced massive backlash over her casting a neurotypical actor, Maddie Zeigler in a lead role of a nonverbal autistic teenager.

The movie was was not welcomed warm heartedly by the autism community which criticised the portrayal of autism in the film.

The backlash only grew severe when the movie landed two Golden Globe nominations in 2021.

Many actors also opened up to condemn the movie’s ‘harm to people’. Chloe Hayden also said that casting Zeigler in the movie is “undermining autistic people’s capabilities and making us out to be infants."

"Second, if your film is about inclusion, but you’re not making the actual film set inclusive, it completely belittles the entire point,” reported the outlet. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report
Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'

'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'
Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit

Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit
Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence

Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence
'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps

'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps
Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?
Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol
'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

Latest

view all