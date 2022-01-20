Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’

Sia revealed that she wanted to end her life when she found herself engulfed by criticism on her movie Music.

During her recent interview with New York Times, the Cheap Thrills hit-maker said that she “was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab' when her directorial debut was released.

She also shared that Kathy Griffin ‘saved her life’.

The 46-year-old faced massive backlash over her casting a neurotypical actor, Maddie Zeigler in a lead role of a nonverbal autistic teenager.

The movie was was not welcomed warm heartedly by the autism community which criticised the portrayal of autism in the film.

The backlash only grew severe when the movie landed two Golden Globe nominations in 2021.

Many actors also opened up to condemn the movie’s ‘harm to people’. Chloe Hayden also said that casting Zeigler in the movie is “undermining autistic people’s capabilities and making us out to be infants."

"Second, if your film is about inclusion, but you’re not making the actual film set inclusive, it completely belittles the entire point,” reported the outlet.