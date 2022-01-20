Prince William, Kate Middleton branded 'naïve' before taking up royal roles

File Footage





While Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly secured their place as royals, they were formerly considered naïve for their roles.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said that the Duke of Cambridge was somewhat equipped with the way royal life works hand-in-hand with the media his wife Kate however, had no clue of what was to come.

“I think perhaps they may have both been a little naïve about what was to come.

“William understood how the media works but Kate would have had no idea what it meant to be on the receiving end of the tabloid press.”

However she added that the couple were thought to be more down to earth though they were rather protected from the harsh reality of the media.

“Going to university, by undertaking gap years, by spending time with regular people, doing regular things in a very ordinary fashion.

“That is really going to set William and Kate up for a future as King and Queen Consort in which they can relate to the people that they are supposedly governing.

“Graduation for William and Kate was their last moment in that protective bubble."