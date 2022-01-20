 
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Queen 'holding hands up in despair' over Prince Andrew, Prince Harry

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Just a few days after the new year, the Queen was subject to some tough situations pertaining to her son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry.

Speaking about the ordeal to OK! royal expert Jennie Bond remarked that the monarch was sure to be upset over her son and grandson’s recent antics.

The monarch stripped Andrew’s military and royal patronages due to his involvement in the civil sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre.

As for Harry, he may be looking to pursue legal action against the Home Office after being rejected police security despite offering to pay for it himself.

She said: “I think The Queen will be holding her hands up in despair with her children and some of her grandchildren.

“Everybody feels for the Queen now with the Andrew debacle, but I think there has to be some equity between Harry and Andrew now.

“There was the argument, and it probably wasn't correct, but if Harry has been stripped of his titles, then Andrew should have been some time ago.”

