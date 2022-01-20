 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amazon Prime Video's ‘Lord of the Rings’ series gets a title and release date GEO

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Amazon Prime Videos ‘Lord of the Rings’ series gets a title and release date GEO
Amazon Prime Video's ‘Lord of the Rings’ series gets a title and release date GEO

Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated the Lord of the Rings adaptation prequel series finally has a name.

The streaming giant, on Wednesday, has revealed that the upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation for small screens will be titled, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The makers also teased some details of the Second Age, leaving fans excited.


The series, set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will see heroes and villains new and familiar deal with the aftermath of the rings' creation and the source of evil behind them -- Sauron, according to its showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Payne and McKay further said in a statement that the series "unites all the major stories of Middle-Earth's second age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," stories familiar to Tolkienites.

The series is set to start streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service in early September.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William's favourite food is an Indian, Italian fusion dish

Prince William's favourite food is an Indian, Italian fusion dish
Robert Pattinson reflects on workout joke: 'That really came back to haunt me'

Robert Pattinson reflects on workout joke: 'That really came back to haunt me'
Queen 'holding hands up in despair' over Prince Andrew, Prince Harry

Queen 'holding hands up in despair' over Prince Andrew, Prince Harry

Cardi B announces to cover funeral costs of victims of NYC fire

Cardi B announces to cover funeral costs of victims of NYC fire
Trailer of Korean remake of 'Money Heist' unveiled: Watch here

Trailer of Korean remake of 'Money Heist' unveiled: Watch here
Prince William, Kate Middleton branded 'naïve' before taking up royal roles

Prince William, Kate Middleton branded 'naïve' before taking up royal roles
Bob Saget confessed love for stand-up comedy in final episode of his last podcast

Bob Saget confessed love for stand-up comedy in final episode of his last podcast

Olivia Munn discusses her challenges after welcoming baby with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn discusses her challenges after welcoming baby with John Mulaney
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West’s threat to ‘beat him up’

Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West’s threat to ‘beat him up’
Kate Middleton terms THIS eating habit of Price William 'a nightmare'

Kate Middleton terms THIS eating habit of Price William 'a nightmare'
Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’

Sia reveals she wanted to end her life amid criticism on her film ‘Music’
Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Latest

view all