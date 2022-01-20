Amazon Prime Video's ‘Lord of the Rings’ series gets a title and release date GEO

Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated the Lord of the Rings adaptation prequel series finally has a name.

The streaming giant, on Wednesday, has revealed that the upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation for small screens will be titled, the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, will see heroes and villains new and familiar deal with the aftermath of the rings' creation and the source of evil behind them -- Sauron, according to its showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Payne and McKay further said in a statement that the series "unites all the major stories of Middle-Earth's second age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," stories familiar to Tolkienites.

The series is set to start streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service in early September.