'Prince Harry expected to speak about security row in interview'

File Footage





Prince Harry is expected to speak about the current security ordeal in an interview.

According to royal author Angela Levin, the Duke of Sussex will not remain mum after the Home Office rejected his request for police security, even after stating that he would pay for it himself.

Speaking to The Sun, the author said, "I think he will mention [the security row] if he’s doing an interview.

"I think whatever he is doing he will fit it in publicly.

"It’s all been hush hush.

"It might be too late [to get it into the memoir] but it will certainly come out somewhere in public, he won’t keep that quiet.

"It’s another reason for him to show he wasn’t respected."