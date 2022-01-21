 
Friday Jan 21 2022
Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Sinf-e-Aahan actor Tashi Kalidasa is gushing over co-star Sajal Aly exceptional acting prowess.

The diva, who plays Srilankan native Nathamy Parerra in the ISPR show, sat in for an exclusive interview with Maliha Rehman to discuss which one of the other actors, including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan and Syra Yousuf does she admire the most.

"I'll be honest. I like Sajal," said Tashi as she lauded her storyline and journey in the show. "She is a very talented girl. I love how she cries. She is really good at crying." 

Reacting to her comment, Maliha added how Sajal makes fans cry with her. "Haan. That's true," agreed Tashi.

The star went on to add how she bonded well with Sajal who later gave her a Shalwar Kameez as a souvenir.

