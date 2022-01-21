 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend every waking second together
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'spend every waking second together'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox deeply fell in love at first sight.

A source close to the couple shares that Fox was not actually surprised when MGK asked the big question since the couple had discussed their future on multiple occasions in the past.

"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider tells PEOPLE.

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source adds. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."

"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of ten times, Megan will be there."

Megan and MGK announced their engagement earlier this month, sharing how they drank each other's blood to mark their union.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," she captioned the clip. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

More From Entertainment:

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film
Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga

Queen Elizabeth ‘shocked and saddened’ by impact of volcanic eruption in Tonga
Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears apologised for outburst in private text message, says Jamie Lynn Spears
Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt

Pamela Anderson divorces 5th husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhusrt
Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch

Camila Cabello calls ex Shawn Mendes 'wildcat' on his new Instagram video: Watch
Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'

Anna Kendrick, Bill Gader 'secretly' dating for a year: 'Private people'
Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud

Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud

Latest

view all