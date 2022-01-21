 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set
Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set

American actress Dakota Johnson recently sat down for a conversation with her The Social Network co-star Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair.

In her interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress claimed actor Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on the set of 2010 release film The Social Network.

While speaking with the Amazing Spider Man star, the 32-year-old actress recalled, “I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions.”

“You were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me,” she added.

Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on ‘The Social Network’ set

Garfield, 38, offered an explanation, saying that Eisenberg may have just been trying to stay in character as Mark Zuckerberg. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”

Eisenberg, 38, played the Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed film.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor went on to say that Eisenberg “was probably overwhelmed by…” before Johnson quipped with, “By beauty!” To which, Garfield laughingly replied, ‘By your beauty, yes.’

Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 release film.

More From Entertainment:

‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley

Naomi Campbell pays heartfelt tribute to late Vogue editor André Leon Talley
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find themselves in crypto currency scam

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find themselves in crypto currency scam
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection

Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection
Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source

Kendall Jenner is ‘effortlessly’ in love with beau Devin Booker: spills source
Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Here's how Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader managed to keep their romance out of spotlight

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint

Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West’s son Saint
Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'

Kate Middleton mocked by Sussex fans for copying Meghan Markle: 'Kopy Kate'
Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby

Watch: Prince William jokes 'no more' kids as Kate Middleton holds little baby
Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO

Squid Game 'universe' has just begun, says Netflix CEO
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend 'every waking second' together
Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Latest

view all