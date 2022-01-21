 
sports
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prime minister expresses best wishes for Lahore Qalandars for PSL 7

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022


A photo of the meeting shared widely online. Photo: Lahore Qalandars Twitter
A photo of the meeting shared widely online. Photo: Lahore Qalandars Twitter
  • CEO Lahore Qalandars briefs PM about plans for upcoming season of Pakistan Super League.
  • PM commends LQ decision of choosing a young team captain in Shaheen Shah Afridi.
  • Imran Khan says LQ could win the PSL trophy this time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed good wishes for the Lahore Qalandars (LQ) as it gears up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandars Rana Aatif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today, accompanied by star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, upcoming talent Mohammad Zahid and former fast bowler Aquib Javed.

On the occasion, Rana briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the team's past achievements and plans for the upcoming tournament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his best wishes for Lahore Qalandars while noting that, “PSL has become a huge brand for Pakistan.”

Choosing a young team captain was a good decision of the franchise management: "Youth always change results, and the LQ could win the PSL trophy this time [due to this decision]," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Lahore Qalandars recently appointed young sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi as their team captain.

PM Imran also appreciated the LQ talent hunt program, remarking that the Lahore Qalandars have maintained a distinctive position among other franchises of PSL and the talent hunt program is a franchise specialty.

More From Sports:

International players ready to participate in PSL 7 despite Lahore blast: PCB

International players ready to participate in PSL 7 despite Lahore blast: PCB
PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah promises Lahore Qalandars will be in 'a different mood' this season

PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah promises Lahore Qalandars will be in 'a different mood' this season
Pak vs Aus: PCB's training plan ready for much-awaited series

Pak vs Aus: PCB's training plan ready for much-awaited series

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?
‘Young and fit’: Shahid Afridi shares snippets from PSL 7 training

‘Young and fit’: Shahid Afridi shares snippets from PSL 7 training

Pakistan's schedule for T20 World Cup 2022 matches

Pakistan's schedule for T20 World Cup 2022 matches
U19 World Cup: Pakistan defeat Afghanistan to reach quarter-finals

U19 World Cup: Pakistan defeat Afghanistan to reach quarter-finals
T20 World Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

T20 World Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams
Pakistan vs India: A history of high-octane clashes

Pakistan vs India: A history of high-octane clashes
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India on October 23 in Australia

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India on October 23 in Australia
US basketball player racially abused by Chinese fans

US basketball player racially abused by Chinese fans
What are health and safety protocols for PSL 7?

What are health and safety protocols for PSL 7?

Latest

view all