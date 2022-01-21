Prime minister expresses best wishes for Lahore Qalandars for PSL 7





A photo of the meeting shared widely online. Photo: Lahore Qalandars Twitter

CEO Lahore Qalandars briefs PM about plans for upcoming season of Pakistan Super League.

PM commends LQ decision of choosing a young team captain in Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Imran Khan says LQ could win the PSL trophy this time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed good wishes for the Lahore Qalandars (LQ) as it gears up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandars Rana Aatif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today, accompanied by star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, upcoming talent Mohammad Zahid and former fast bowler Aquib Javed.

On the occasion, Rana briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the team's past achievements and plans for the upcoming tournament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his best wishes for Lahore Qalandars while noting that, “PSL has become a huge brand for Pakistan.”

Choosing a young team captain was a good decision of the franchise management: "Youth always change results, and the LQ could win the PSL trophy this time [due to this decision]," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Lahore Qalandars recently appointed young sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi as their team captain.

PM Imran also appreciated the LQ talent hunt program, remarking that the Lahore Qalandars have maintained a distinctive position among other franchises of PSL and the talent hunt program is a franchise specialty.