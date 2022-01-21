Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

File Footage





Camilla Parker Bowles may be gearing up for a TV appearance.

Entertainment Daily reported that the Duchess of Cornwall has allegedly agreed to appear on ITV’s drama series Grace.

The drama, which is based on Peter James’ bestselling novels, is said to be a favourite of the Duchess and according to the author, she could make a cameo in the crime drama as she previously wrote to the author as a big fan.

She went on the visit the show’s set met the author and some of the cast as well.

Speaking about their meeting, James told The Argus podcast: "I asked her if she’d like to come to the set and see some of the filming and she said ‘absolutely’.

"[When there] I jokingly said, ‘would you like a cameo in the next series?’, and she said, ‘yes, maybe I could be a dead body’.

"I think she might do something. I’m definitely going to drop her a note and say the offer is open."

He added: "She was really good fun."