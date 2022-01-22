 
Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

Prince William and Harry's polo tutor died at the age of 77, according to UK's Daily Express.

The newspaper reported that the two brothers are mourning the death of Claire Tomlinson who  died peacefully at home after a long battle with dementia

It said she was the first woman to compete against men on equal terms and went on to coach England teams.

According to the report, Claire's sons are good friends with William and Harry and were on the guest list for both royal weddings. 

No official statement has been issued by Harry and William on the death of Claire.


