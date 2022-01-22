Prince Charles inaugurates playpark inspired by treehouse of Prince William's son

Prince Charles recently opened a playpark designed to boost youngsters' physical wellbeing and mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, the playpark was inspired by Prince George's treehouse at Highgrove, which the Prince of Wales refurbished for his grandson in 2015. George is elder son of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Prince George's treehouse

The newspaper reported that Charles was joined by school children at the opening.

The project was commissioned by Charles' charitable organization The Prince's Foundation.



