'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

LONDON: Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, died aged 74.

Here are reactions from fellow entertainers and others.

AMERICAN SINGER CHER: "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

BRITISH SINGER BOY GEORGE READING: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

BRITISH WRITER AND ACTOR STEPHEN FRY: "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly."

BRITISH PRODUCER PETE WATERMAN: "It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. It was 100 per cent of everything."

BRITISH COMPOSER ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER: "The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf."

