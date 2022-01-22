 
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Prince Andrew once got in trouble with the Queen after taking over a toilet reserved for elder brother Prince Charles.

The Duke of York, who was 39 at the time, refused to remove his toiletries from the washroom designed for Charles during royal family Christmas in Sandringham. 

Janette McGowan, a former maid, who worked at Buckingham Palace for a year shared how Queen had to intervene to sort the quarrel.

Ms McGowan told The Sun: “We were told not to move anything and not to touch anything in that bathroom because there was an ‘ongoing situation’.”

The maid claimed: “When members of the Royal Family travel to Sandringham they are each allocated rooms and a bathroom.

“But Prince Andrew took the bathroom that was allocated for the Prince of Wales and he wouldn’t budge and refused to take his stuff out of it.

“It turned into a bizarre stand-off.

The Queen then had to personally come and handle the situation.

"In the end, the Queen herself had to intervene to defuse the situation.

“She actually had to have words with Andrew and say to him that he had to use the other bathroom and that was when he finally backed down," she added.

“He was almost 40 at the time. It was very odd behaviour for someone of that age," concluded the maid.

