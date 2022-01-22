 
Betty White wished fans 'to stick around' in her 100th birthday video: Watch

Betty White wished that her fans would 'stick around' in a video that was recorded for the late actor’s 100th birthday.

The official Facebook account unveiled a heart-touching video in which the Golden Girls star can be seen expressing gratitude towards her fans.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much, and stick around!” the legendary actor can be seen saying in the short video that was recorded just 11 days before White’s death at age of 99.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s team also thanked fans for playing an immense role in raising donations for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be (sic) so grateful to everyone,” the team penned down.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted,” the message further reads. 

