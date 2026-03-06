 
Eva Mendes rare public appearance met with shocking comments: Read

Eva Mendes returns to spotlight with Ryan Gosling on 'The Tonight Show'

March 06, 2026

It’s not every day that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes step out together – which is exactly why their latest appearance has the internet buzzing.

The famously private couple showed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 5, marking their first public appearance together in more than a decade. 

Gosling was there to promote his upcoming film Project Hail Mary, but the night quickly turned into something much sweeter.

The 45-year-old actor decided to celebrate Mendes’ 52nd birthday on-air.

After asking the studio audience if they’d help him sing to her, Gosling had the crew bring Mendes out from backstage – apparently without warning. As she made her way toward the stage, Gosling joked nervously, “Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow.”

Cue the birthday serenade… and a flood of reactions online.

As clips and photos from the moment spread across social media, fans quickly turned their attention to Mendes – especially her natural look.

"I miss aging naturally. I want to see beautiful people getting older! More wrinkles please," one fan wrote.

Others pointed out the double standards women face in Hollywood.

"Well, the beauty standards for men vs. women are very skewed, especially in Hollywood. Men’s wrinkles are “dignified”, women’s make them look “old”."

Another commenter added, "I hate Hollywood gendered beauty standards, because they definitely create a social norm that I don’t think people would naturally believe."

Some fans even compared the couple to host Jimmy Fallon, suggesting that Gosling and Fallon looked like they may have had cosmetic work – while Mendes appeared refreshingly untouched.

Either way, one thing’s clear: after years away from the spotlight, Mendes knows how to make an entrance. And the internet definitely noticed.

