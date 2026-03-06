Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr. for new gig

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to return to the Oscars stage after thrilling fans with her blockbuster hits and iconic red-carpet moments.

The upcoming 98th Academy Awards just got a little more exciting as the Bollywood and Hollywood diva joined the star-studded lineup of presenters.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Citadel star will be stepping into the spotlight as one of the presenters, sharing the stage with some of Hollywood's biggest names.

On Thursday, March 5, the actress, who is married to the Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas, proudly shared the official news featuring her name among a stellar list of stars including Iron Man star Robert Downey jr, The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway, GwynethPaltrow, Paul Mescal and more stars.

It is pertinent to note that Chopra, 43, is returning to the Oscar after nearly five years.

She last appeared at the prestigious night alongside her husband in 2021. The couple announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, then .

Before that the Varanasi actress attended the ceremony during the early phase of her Hollywood career in 2017.

She first made her Oscar debut as a presenter at the 88th Academy Awards, where she presented the award for Best Film Editing and now Chopra is bringing back her signature charm to the 98th ceremony.