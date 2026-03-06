Kelsea Ballerini's ex Morgan Evans reacts to Chase Stokes 'pathetic' remark

Kelsea Ballerini's exes Chase Stokes and Morgan Evans exchange digs on social media

Kelsea Ballerini’s ex-husband Morgan Evans mocked Chase Stokes’ criticism against him in a humourous social media post.

The 40-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday, March 5, and shared a series of photos showing off his “masculine” side.

The Australian country star opened the carousel with a picture of himself lifting a refrigerator over his head, followed by him lifting the hood of a car to reveal his album, Steel Town.

“Feeling pretty masculine today. Album out in 2 weeks!,” Evans captioned the cheeky post.

Other pictures in the photo dump featured the Over For You hitmaker chopping wood, and doing other various tasks.

The post sparked laughter in the comments with Bobby Bones writing, “I laughed.”

Bones got wrapped up into the drama after Stokes commented on his post promoting Evans’ interview on the Bobby Bones Show.

In the interview Evans discussed his divorce with Ballerini, along with other things.

In a since-deleted comment, Stokes wrote, “This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity I’ve ever seen. Get a f---ing life.”

After the Outer Banks star deleted his comment, Bones screenshotted it and recorded a video, saying, “If you’re going to come that hard, maybe you don’t want to take that [comment] down.”