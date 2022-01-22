 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' surprised fans with the announcement of birth of their first baby and fans couldn't hold back from showering love-filled wishes over the couple.

Taking to Twitter, one fans expressed, “All the love and congratulations go out to nick jonas and priyanka chopra jonas for the birth of their first child. i am so happy for them (sic)."

Another netizen extended a warm wish, stating, "Many Many Congratulations and all the love go out to @nickjonas and his hot wife @priyankachopra for the birth of their first child (sic)."

A few fans also shared Pee Cee and her hubby’s picture with kids to imagine how the stars would look like while parenting their new born.

The lovebirds shared the news with their fans in a joint statement on Friday via social media. 

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),” they announced.

Meanwhile, the name and gender of the baby have not been revealed yet but according to US Weekly the child is a baby girl.

More From Showbiz:

Neetu remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary

Neetu remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 42nd wedding anniversary
Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings

Suniel Shetty reacts to ‘irresponsible’ reporting on kids’ double weddings
Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport

Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a green co-ord ensemble as she gets clicked at the airport
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now

Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s music video ‘Main Chala’ is out now
Katrina Kaif felicitates Priyanka Chopra as she welcomes first child

Katrina Kaif felicitates Priyanka Chopra as she welcomes first child
Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday

Google honours activist Perween Rahman with doodle on birthday
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl, excited to have one more: Report
Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’

Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’
'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial

'Tu Jhoom’ controversy: Singer to accept ‘whatever court decides’ after Xulfi trial
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary
Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'
Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

Latest

view all