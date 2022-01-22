Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby: Fans pour love over couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' surprised fans with the announcement of birth of their first baby and fans couldn't hold back from showering love-filled wishes over the couple.

Taking to Twitter, one fans expressed, “All the love and congratulations go out to nick jonas and priyanka chopra jonas for the birth of their first child. i am so happy for them (sic)."



Another netizen extended a warm wish, stating, "Many Many Congratulations and all the love go out to @nickjonas and his hot wife @priyankachopra for the birth of their first child (sic)."



A few fans also shared Pee Cee and her hubby’s picture with kids to imagine how the stars would look like while parenting their new born.



The lovebirds shared the news with their fans in a joint statement on Friday via social media.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),” they announced.



Meanwhile, the name and gender of the baby have not been revealed yet but according to US Weekly the child is a baby girl.

