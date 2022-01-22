Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

A fake notification circulating on social media. — Twitter

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday warned netizens of a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding COVID restrictions.



"Yet another fake notification is circulating on social media regarding new restrictions due to COVID. No such notification issued today," warned NCOC.

NCOC's authentic Twitter handle @OfficialNcoc posted the alert, attaching a screenshot of the fake account @OfficialNcoc.

The fake notification falsely stated that a ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor gyms, intercity pubic transport and education institutions has been imposed.



Earlier this week, an NCOC session was held in Islamabad with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum took a "detailed review" of the current trend of the pandemic in the country and after a "deliberate and consultative process", it agreed upon the following non-pharmaceutical interventions:

Restrictions for cities, districts with positivity above 10%

Gatherings/Weddings

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings, will be banned from January 24.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of fully vaccinated 300 guests — applicable from January 24.

Dining

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor gyms at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement parks

Amusement parks are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated people only.

Sports

There will be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.

Cities with less than 10% COVID positivity ratio

Gatherings/weddings

Indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests (fully vaccinated), while outdoor events can be held with a maximum limit of 500 guests.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted for fully vaccinated individuals only, while takeaways are allowed 24/7.

Gyms

Indoor gyms are open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Parks

Open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Sports

All types of sports are allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Education

Children will continue to attend schools with strict SOPs, while those above 12-years of age must be fully vaccinated.

Restrictions imposed across Pakistan

Business timings

Businesses will continue without time restrictions.

Public transport

Public buses will be allowed to operate with 70% of their seating capacity. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the journey, with a complete ban on serving meals/snacks. Restrictions will come into force from January 20.

Railways

Railways will operate with an 80% occupancy level from January 24.

Office routine

Offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with normal working hours. However, work from home is encouraged.

Domestic Air travel /meals

There will be a complete ban on meal/beverages serving during the in-flight journey for domestic travel.

Education sector

With effect from February, vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exemption other than medical reasons will be entertained.

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

Federating units in consultations with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes.

Mask wearing

Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement has been directed. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship must be ensured by all federating units.

Extended lockdowns

Targeted lockdown with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.