Sunday Jan 23 2022
BAFTA awards ceremony will be awkward for Prince William due to Kristen Stewart?

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

This year's BAFTA awards ceremony could be awkward for Prince William because he might well have to honour Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, according to Daily Mail.

Stewart played the role of William's mother Princess Diana in Spencer that has been nominated for out standing British film and Stewart for Leading Actress.

The newspaper reported that William, who is the president of BAFTA, dislikes depictions of his mother in films. The reporter wondered whether, Duke of Cambridge, who enjoys attending the BAFTA, will excuse himself from the room if Kristen takes to the stage. 

