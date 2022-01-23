 
Bella Hadid 'cancelled many nights' for her 'love' of alcohol

Bella Hadid is sharing reasons for quitting alcohol.

Speaking to InStyle Magazine in a recent interview, the supermodel confessed that drinking has become harder after she learned its disadvantages on mental health.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," said Hadid, who decided to give up drinking six months ago. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

Bella took the decision after her doctor and co-founder of Kin Euphorics( non-alcoholic beverage brand) explained her the drawbacks of drinking on one's brain. The model's new business venture has helped her with  anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and work burnout.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said Hadid. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

Bela earlier revealed the impact of social media on her mental health, reminding fans that it is not real and time off from these platforms every once in a while is necessary.

