‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar is celebrating her husband’s new movie ‘Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)', released on Netflix two days back.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared her dazzling photos with the friends and wrote, “Celebrating Altan's new movie.”

She further said, “This is what it's like to be a partner in life! When we talk about our friends and our children's lives, our jobs/powers, we actually become a big family over the years...”.

‘My Father's Violin’, featuring Engin and Belcim Bilgin, was released on streaming giant Netflix on January 21.

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, had announced the release of his latest Netflix movie on social media.

Sharing the poster of the film, he said on Instagram, “Babamın Kemanı on Netflix tomorrow.”



