Sunday Jan 23 2022
Kate Middleton set to make another history

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will make another history if Queen Elizabeth II names her as the first appointed female colonel of the Grenadier Guards to replace Prince Andrew.

According to reports, the officials of Grenadier Guards want the Duchess of Cambridge to replace Prince Andrew as their colonel after Queen stripped him of his HRH and military titles.

If Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 40th birthday recently, is made colonel of the regiment, she would be the first appointed female colonel in Grenadier Guards’ 366-year history.

The Times, citing a senior source in the Grenadier Guards, reported: “From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate.

“We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong.”

The announcement of the name of the new colonel would be made soon.

Queen Elizabeth is the Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards.

The Grenadier Guards are the most senior of the five regiments of Foot Guards.

