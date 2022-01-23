Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she shows off her new look amid surgery rumours

Kim Kardashian showed off her incredible bikini body in latest photoshoot, leaving fans gushing over her stunning look.



American TV personality and socialite put her gym-honed physique on display in new pool-side photos as she laps up the sun.



The 41-year-old star's latest pics come amid claims that the reality star has had her 'bum implants removed'. Her eagle-eyed fans noticed her latest Instagram offering and dropped their words in the comments section.

However, Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she modelled a daring swimwear while lifting her body out of the water for the striking snap.

Pete's sweetheart pulled her locks back into a low ponytail and wore a minimal makeup look as she splashed around in the pool. Kim Kardashian's latest swimwear snaps have sent tongues wagging, as there were rumours that she had removed her filler.