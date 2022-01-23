 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
Andrew Garfield on working with Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’: ‘It felt playful’

Andrew Garfield recently shared an insight into his experience of working with Tobey Maguire in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During his recent conversation on The Jess Cagle Show, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor talked about spending two weeks with Maguire amidst filming of the super-hero movie.

“He took a little bit of a sabbatical from acting for a while, much to my dismay, because I'm such a huge fan of him as an actor,” the Social Network actor shared.

“It was so awesome to be able to be present for him being on a film set as an actor again, and especially as that character. I grew up idolizing Tobey in that role and he's such a huge part of that character for me, and just being a fan of him as an actor,” he added.

Garfield also shed light on work-shopping with his web-slinging idol before hitting the movie’s set. “We were throwing ideas around of what the relationship could develop into, what the dynamic could be..”

“It didn't feel like we were doing this big Spider-Man film. It felt very, very playful like we were kind of two friends making a little Spider-Man short film and going, 'Wouldn't this be cool?',” he added.

